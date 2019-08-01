CCD mourns founder’s demise with black logo

KOLKATA: Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) on Wednesday changed its red logo to black background with text in white across social networking platforms in remembrance of its founder late VG Siddhartha.

The remains of the 60-year-old businessman were recovered from the banks of the Netravati river in Mangalore — almost two days after his disappearance.

In memory of its late founder, the official handles of CCD that has over 4.9 million likes on Facebook, over a lakh followers on Instagram and over eight lakh followers on Twitter replaced its profile pictures to the black and white logo.

CCD came into existence in 1996 and quickly became an integral part of the younger society of Indian millennials and Gen Z.

With over 5,096 tweet mentions, #RIPSiddhartha was trending on Twitter.

Terming as unfortunate the death of CCD founder V G Siddhartha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday he was depressed due to harassment by “different agencies”, and claimed captains of industry were under “pressure” and contemplating shifting abroad.

She also alleged an atmosphere prevailed where opposition parties were also afraid of “horsetrading, harassment and political vendetta”.

“I am deeply shocked by the incident relating to V G Siddhartha, Coffee Cafe Day founder. It is indeed very sad and very unfortunate.

“From what he has expressed (in his letter), it appears that he was greatly depressed due to harassment and pressure from different agencies because of which he could not run his business in a peaceful manner,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook wall.

The TMC supremo also excoriated the Centre for its decision to divest its shares in public sector undertakings at a time of economic slowdown and rise in unemployment. “I hear from different sources that captains of industry are under pressure. Some of them have left the country and some are contemplating to move out.

All opposition political parties are afraid of horse trading and harassment and political vendetta,” she alleged while extending her condolences to the bereaved family of the entrepreneur. (Agencies)