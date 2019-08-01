BJP to clear air on cash-for-ticket scam in a month

SHILLONG: The central BJP leadership has given time till August 31 to the state leaders for clarity on the alleged cash-for-ticket scam in the state.

BJP leader in charge-Meghalaya Nalin Kohli said on phone from Delhi on Tuesday that the complainant should also cooperate since he was out of town for three months and was unwell for another two months.

After Michael Kharsyntiew, the candidate from Umsning for the 2018 Assembly polls, had alleged during the executive meeting in September last year that some state BJP leaders took money for allotment of ticket, the BJP had issued show cause notice to the complainant.

Yet again on July 27, during the state executive committee meeting, Kharsyntiew had raised the matter but it was disallowed by Kohli.

“I disallowed discussion since proper response should have come from the complainant long time back”, Kohli said.

According to Roy, there was a delay of five months in getting a feedback from the complainant that would substantiate his claim.

“Hopefully by August 31, we will be able to address the issue”, Kohli said.