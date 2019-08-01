Annual Karate tournament

SHILLONG: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association will be organizing its Annual 27th Inter School & 9th Inter College Karate Tournament 2019 at Laban Sports Club Indoor Hall, Laban, Shillong from August 1-3. P.N. Syiem, Chairman KHADC & MDC Mawkhar – Pynthorumkhrah Constituency will grace the opening as Chief Guest. All participating Schools and Karatekas are to report at 9:00 AM on August 1. Altogether 59 Schools & 9 Colleges will come to participate.