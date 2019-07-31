We think alike: Malaika on accidental twinning with Amrita

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Bollywood sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s twinning game is set to be on fire on social media.

Malaika shared a picture of herself with her sister wrote on Instagram. In the image, Malaika is seen in long sleeves white crop top paired with blue skinny denims, Amrita was seen donning white crop top teaming it with blue boot cut denims.

“Accidental twinning with the sis… coz we think alike. We got our looks from our mama,” Malaika captioned the image.

The 45-year-old actress was married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she officially got divorced in 2017. She has currently opened up about her relationship with actor Arjun Kapooor.

Amrita is married to Shakeel Ladak, a businessman from construction industry.

