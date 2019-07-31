State funeral at Sohra today

SHILLONG: The mortal remains of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy, who passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, were taken to Sohra on Tuesday from his official residence in Shillong.

The government will accord a state funeral to the late leader from 12 noon to 1.30 pm at Mawpun stadium in Sohra on Wednesday and later he will be laid to rest at his native village in Shella.

Earlier, in the morning, there will be church service at the residence of Roy in Sohra.

A host of public leaders from Shillong are expected to attend his last journey back to his constituency.

The state government has already declared a holiday on Wednesday.

Right from the morning on Tuesday, leaders cutting across party lines, supporters and people from different walks of life made a beeline to the residence of the late Speaker to bid him adieu.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, several cabinet ministers, family and friends and political leaders escorted his mortal remains till Sohra.

Roy, a former chief minister of the state, was first admitted to NEIGRIHMS before being referred to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, where he underwent treatment for almost 10 days.

His condition deteriorated after suffering multi-organ failure on Sunday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders have condoled the death of the veteran politician from Meghalaya.

Cabinet condolence

The state Cabinet on Tuesday condoled Roy’s demise.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Cabinet expressed deep condolence over the demise of the great leader.

“We have decided to send a condolence message to the bereaved family in the form of a resolution,” Tynsong said.

All ministers and officers present in the meeting also observed a two- minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul.

UDP to meet next month to discuss future

With the UDP staring at uncertainty in terms of leadership following the death of party chief Donkupar Roy, the party will hold a meeting after his funeral to discuss the future course.

The election of new president, Assembly Speaker and upcoming by-election in Shella are the issues which confront the regional party.

UDP leader Bindo Lanong said on Tuesday that all the pending issues will be discussed after the funeral.

“This is the mourning period. We will have a meeting a week or two”, he said.

Asked if differences will emerge over electing a new party president, Lanong said if there are differences, the will of the majority will prevail.