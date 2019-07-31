Sonu Nigam turns 46

On his 46th birthday on Tuesday, singer Sonu Nigam decided to work out, for the first time in life.

“So it is my first work in my 46 years of life. Although it’s not my birthday in New York…hours to go. But since all of you have been wishing me for my birthday according to Indian time…I would like to thank you all for the love and wishes. Thank you God for giving me a blissful life,” Sonu said, sharing a video of his workout in New York.

The National Award-winner has given several hit songs like Yeh dil deewana, Satrangi re, Sooraj hua madham, Har ghadi badal rahi and abhi mujh mein kahin. Apart from singing, he has also tried acting.

He featured in films Kash Aap Hamare Hote and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani but he failed to impress people with his acting stint.

On the occassion of Sonu’s 46th birthday, many members from film industry took to social media to wish the Sandese aate hai hitmaker.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman wished took a walk down memory lane by sharing a link of the video of Sonu’s “Satrangi re” song from “Dil Se” movie.

“Happy birthday Sonu Nigam,” Rahman tweeted.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder called Sonu a “talented” friend.

She wrote: “Happiest birthday to my most talented friend Sonu .. may you continue to make the world happy with your songs.” (IANS)