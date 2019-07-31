Roop Durgapal joins cast of ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress-singer Roop Durgapal of “Balika Vadhu” fame will enter the TV show “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

She will portray the role of a Maharashtrian woman, Ketki, in the show.

“It is a very important and strong character. She starts liking Malhar (actor Sehban Azim) as she is his very close childhood friend. She meets him after several years under difficult circumstances,” Roop said.

“The length of the role does not matter to me much as long as what I am playing is vital and let me explore my acting abilities,” she added.

Singing is also keeping her busy these days. She often releases covers of hit songs, including “Main duniya bhula dungi” from “Aashiqui”.

