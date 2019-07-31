PIL on sale of unhygienic fruits, veggies

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday issued notices to the state respondents and Union government in response to a PIL filed by a lawyer pertaining to sale of fruits and vegetables in and around the city in unhygienic condition.

The court issued the notices after SP Mahanta filed the PIL to bring to its notice that various vendors at places in and around the city like Bara Bazar, Motphran, Police Bazar, Laitumkhrah Bazar, Iewdak Bazar (Laban) and Rynjah Bazar besides the main roads right from Fire Brigade point up to Motphran are selling fruits and vegetables in the most unhygienic condition and which are exposed to flies etc as these are left uncovered.

The PIL also raised other issues relating to hygienic condition of eatables sold in the open market.

A Paul, Additional Solicitor General, accepted the notice on behalf of Union of India while S Sen, Senior Government Advocate, accepted it on behalf of the state respondents. K Baruah and VGK Kynta accepted notices on behalf of two other respondents.