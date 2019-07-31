People throng Donkupar’s home to attend funeral

SOHRA: A sea of mourners braved the typical Sohra rain to bid adieu to late Donkupar Roy, the MLA of Shella constituency, president of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Fleet of cars made their way to Mawpun on Wednesday, some with the UDP flags attached to the vehicles. Known to be a man who was held in high esteem in his public life, peopled had thronged his residence hours before the funeral service was started.

Later, Chief Minister and his wife, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MDCs party functionaries started trickling in to pay their last respect to the veteran politician who has not been defeated in any State election and represented Shella for the 7th consecutive terms since he was first elected in 1988.

Speaking at the funeral, working president of UDP, Metbah Lyngdoh said Roy had left the party orphaned and recalled that he was a man of principles, hardworking and a committed person. He said Roy propounded the notion that the era of betrayal had gone.

“He was very patient and when people used to approach him with different ideas. If he would find some ideas unacceptable, he would tell them “Where would the state head for if we do such things and we must think of the state.”

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC Teiñwell Dkhar recalled that when he was a unit leader in the Khasi Students Union (KSU), he and others persuaded Roy to contest elections and said that Roy won without the use of money power.

Stating that Roy would dole out political advice, he would tell Dkhar to be matured as a politician.

Dkhar who was also close to Roy outlined two priorities of Roy which are education and better road connectivity.

“According to Dr Don, if you love your community, then you must work hard and get better education to ensure that influx does not take place,” he said adding that the proposed site of National Institute of Technology (NIT) was brought to Sohra under his initiative.

As for the road connectivity, Dkhar said that Shella was lagging behind in road connectivity and he made sure that roads reached even the rugged terrain. He said road connectivity was there in Mawphu, Shella to Mustoh, Sohbar to Shella, Shella to Bholaganj, even the arch bridge at River Wahrew.

According to Dkhar, his yearning to get a new district created, demand for South Khasi Hills District remain unfulfilled.

BG Momin, UDP leader from Garo Hills said he led his department in such a way that there were no complaints of mismanagement especially in financial matters. He said Roy was a mature, able leader who has left wonderful footsteps.