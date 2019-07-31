Paresh Rawal is Farhan’s boxing coach in Toofan

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play a boxing coach in the upcoming film, Toofan.

The film casts Farhan Akhtar as the boxer protagonist. “Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward,” Farhan tweeted on Tuesday. He recently wrapped up filming The Sky Is Pink is now leaving no stone unturned to prep up for his character in the upcoming film Toofan.

He is preparing hard for the film. He often shares training videos on social media, in which he can be seen doing intense workout.

It is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in Bhaag Mikha Bhaag. (IANs)