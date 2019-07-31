Now, avail govt services on single website

Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture set to be launched

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture, a one-stop website to avail government services, will come into being during the 22nd National Conference on e-governance on August 8 and 9 here.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang said upon its launch people can log into the website and avail the services.

The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture will be in line with the India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA), which offers a range of services like booking tickets, fixing appointment for passport, check status of Aadhaar card etc. In other words, one can avail all services from one personalised account instead of having to visit several sites.

The e-governance conference in the city is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeiTY).

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances V Srinivas said 28 states and eight Union Territories have confirmed their participation in the conference.

Srinivas said there will be discussions on five sub-themes in the plenary session — India Enterprise Architecture Digital Infrastructure, One Nation — One Platform, Emerging Technology for Practitioners, Secretariat Reforms, National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA).

Four breakout sessions will be held on sub-themes Inclusion and Capacity Building, Engaging with Innovators and Industry and End- to- End Digital Services: IT initiatives of State Governments.

Chief Secretary, PS Thangkhiew, said the conference would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Over 450 delegates are expected to attend the conference. An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a Hall of Fame/ photo exhibition on the award winners.

The conference provides a platform to disseminate knowledge on effective methods of designing and implementing sustainable e-governance initiatives to provide end-to-end digital services, exchange experiences in solving problems, mitigating risks, resolving issues and planning for success. The theme of the conference is Digital India: Success to Excellence.

Senior secretaries from the Government of India including KV Eapen, Secretary Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Pensions, and Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would attend the conference. Fifteen states would be presenting their IT initiatives and success stories in the breakout sessions.

Srinivas said that the conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-governance initiatives in the region, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains of Northeastern region to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end-to-end service delivery.