No Indian in elite panel of umpires

Dubai: The International Cricket Council’s Elite Panel of Umpires will not have an Indian representation after Sundaram Ravi got the axe with Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies being the new entrants for the 2019-20 season.

Ravi, whose below par performance both on-field and as a TV umpire dring various assignments came for sharp criticism has been predictably dropped and non-representation was a reflection of poor quality of Indian umpires. The 53-year-old Ravi has officiated in 33 Tests including Ashes, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals.

Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, former player and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon. Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is. (PTI)