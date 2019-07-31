No fund crunch, says Tynsong

SHILLONG: The state government has allayed fears of any financial crunch in the state while claiming that the financial position of the state is manageable.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “The financial position of the state is manageable.”

The Finance department had earlier withdrawn delegation of financial powers to various department heads as a temporary austerity measure which means the departments and officers will have to seek its permission before releasing funds for projects.

However, Tynsong said that Parliament was yet to pass the Union budget and till that time, entitlements of the states will not be available for them.

“The budget has been presented in Parliament and it will be passed in a few days time,” Tynsong said while adding that once the budget is passed, the entitlements of the states will be distributed among them.