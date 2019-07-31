NIT Meghalaya begins induction programme for new students

SHILLONG:The NIT Meghalaya has started its month long Induction Event on Tuesday for the newly admitted students across different programmes.

On Wednesday, the inauguration of the said event known as Orientation Programme was performed. Director, Registrar, Deans, Heads of departments, other allied authorities and faculty members were present in the occasion with newly admitted students and their Guardians.

Director of NIT Meghalaya Prof. B.B Biswal during his address to the students explained the importance of the discipline by students during their stay in the institute even as he encouraged students for optimum utilization of the existing infrastructure of the institute for their growth & success.

The Dean of Research & Consultancy, Prof. A. Bhattacharjee briefed about the utility of the world bank project to the institute for the benefit of the students. Dean of Student’s Welfare Dr. A. Banerjee placed before the students the planning of the induction event what the new students will undergo for next one month.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. G. Panda, Dean of Faculty Welfare Prof. H.C Das & Dean of Planning & Development Dr. D.K Sarma addressed the students and provided with valuable guidance.

Chief Warden Dr. S. Mukherjee & President SAC Dr. P.N Chatterjee also made the new students aware of the facilities and opportunities in their respective domain. After the orientation event, students were made familiarized with their respective department by concerned faculty advisor. In evening authority of the institute met with the parents and guardians of the new students.