NE’s loss: Himanta

SHILLONG: Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy’s death is “region’s loss” for Assam Health Minister and architect of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, accompanied by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, paid tribute to the late leader at his official residence in the city on Tuesday. He also met the family members and offered his condolence.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “He was a man of strong commitment and a tall leader of the North East and his death is a loss of the region”.

Stating that Roy’s death is irreparable as far as the region is concerned, Sarma said, “On behalf of NEDA, BJP and the people of Assam, I offer our condolences. We have lost a great leader and it will be difficult to compensate his loss”.

According to Sarma, he always maintained a very cordial relationship with late Roy as he worked together with him during the formation of the government in the state.

“If there was any political crisis in Meghalaya, he acted as a father figure whom we looked up to”, he said.

“The loss is not only for the people of Meghalaya but for the entire North East as he was a great leader and it will be difficult to fill the vacuum”, Sarma said

Asom Gana Parishad president and Assam minister Atul Bora also paid his respect to Roy at the latter’s official residence on Tuesday.