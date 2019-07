Lone Muslim MLA of BJP in Assam becomes Dy Speaker

GUWAHATI: Aminul Haque Laskar, the BJP’s lone Muslim MLA is Assam, has been elected unanimously as the Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly. Laskar represents Sonai Constituency in Cachar district of Barak Valley.

The post of Deputy Speaker fell vacant on June 2, 2019 after the earlier Deputy Speaker Kripanath Malla had been elected to Lok Sabha from Karimganj.