Green Oscar winner Purnima contributes to Assam CM’s relief fund

GUWAHATI: A well acclaimed Conservation biologist from biodiversity conservation and research organisation Aaranyak and the hitherto sole recipient of Green Oscar award from India, Dr Purnima Devi Barman on Wednesday made a contribution to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund meant for providing immediate succour to the flood-hit of the state.

Dr Barman contributed the whole amount which she had received from the Election Commission of India for being the Brand Ambassador and State Icon for the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the last Lok Sabha Elections, towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

She handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Assam Legislative Assembly. The CM praised her works for the conservation of the bio-diversity and the noble tasks for the protection of ‘Hargila’ (endangered Greater Adjutant Stork) in the state.

The Chief Minister also assured to extend all possible support and co-operation for the work of her ‘Hargila Army’, the 200-strong women conservation workers led by Dr Barman for conservation of ‘Hargila’ at Dadara-Pachariya- Singrimari village in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Dr. Barman also met the state Environment & Forests Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya to give him an appraisal of the tasks she had been involved in across the various rural areas of Assam especially for the protection of the Hargila bird which is running the risk of being wiped out from the face of the earth.

The Forest Minister expressed his deep acknowledgement towards Dr. Purnima Devi Barman for adopting a two-fold approach by preserving the bird as well as creating a group of green soldiers for the protection of the bird and generating livelihood for them through various means besides creating awareness in the society for conservation of nature and its resources.