FKJGP-NKHD to hold veterans soccer tourney to celebrate 30 years journey

NONGPOH: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People, North Khasi Hills District (FKJGP- NKHD) as part of commemorating its thirty years’ journey in the state since it was formed during 1989, will soon organise a football tournament in Ri Bhoi District.

FKJGP NKHD General Secretary, Luistar Lyngdoh while addressing media persons at Nongpoh on Wednesday said that as the Federation would commemorate its thirty years of journey in the state, they have decided to make it a grand one, by organising a football tourney known as ‘Veteran Knock-Out Football Tournament 2019’ from August 26 at NSCA Playground, Nongpoh.

‘The cash prize for the winner will be Rs. 100,000, Rs. 50,000 for the Runners up and Rs. 10,000 for the third place beside trophies and individual prizes’ Lyngdoh informed, adding that each team must have five players of 35 years old, and the rest above 40 years old. In the first eleven, only four players of 35 years old will be allowed whereas the remaining seven players should be above 40 years old.

Lyngdoh also informed that any team, village, club or government offices from Khasi Jaintia Hills, interested in participating in this tournament should submit the form on or before August 20. The forms will be available at M/s Laloo Enterprise, Nongpoh and Ruvan Enterprise, 2nd Floor Umsning Shopping Market in Ri Bhoi, Uncle Shop, Police Bazaar in East Khasi Hills, Bridgeside Restaurant, Upper New Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills, shop of Bonik K Syiemiong, Jakrem for those from South West Khasi Hills and Delmanz Computer Café, Merusa Building, Iawmusiang, Jowai for those from Jaintia Hills.

Further, Lyngdoh also informed that for more details, interested teams, villages, clubs or government offices may contact at the following numbers 98631-85250 and 96123-59864.