Condolence messages pour in as state mourns Donkupar’s death

SHILLONG/TURA: The central executive committee (CEC) of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) expressed grief at the demise of the chairman of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), Donkupar Roy.

Roy was president of UDP, which is a coalition partner in the RDA along with HSPDP.

The president of HSPDP, KP Pangniang, said the sudden death of Roy is a loss to the family, the state, RDA and Shella constituency.

The Executive Dorbar of Elaka Umniuh-Tmar Sirdarship and the residents have also condoled the death of the Speaker.

Sirdar of Elaka Umniuh-Tmar, PS Khongbeh said the Elaka extended its condolence to the bereaved family.

Khongbeh said that Roy, who was a representative of Shella constituency, has contributed to the development of Umniuh-Tmar which is under Shella.

The Meghalaya Pradesh BJP has also extended its condolences to the family members of Roy.

In a statement issued, the party said, “Meghalaya has lost a stalwart and a politician of long standing. May God grant the family the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya State Commission for Women in its meeting held on Tuesday condoled the untimely death of the Speaker.

“His death has left an irreplaceable void in our State. The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the commission said. South East Khasi Hills District Demand Forum expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of long time MLA of Shella and incumbent Speaker.

The forum said that Roy was a pillar of Shella and Sohra for the last many years and his death is a great loss to the area.

Being a seasoned political leader, his demise is also an irreparable loss to the state.

“We feel that the demise of Roy is a great loss in our efforts for upgradation of Sohra Civil Sub-Division to a full-fledged district,” the forum said.

They further said that Roy in the past had always stated that his dream was to ensure that Sohra Civil Sub-Division is upgraded to full-fledged district within this year.

He was a mentor and guide on this issue and had also attended the public gathering organised by the Forum at Sohra last year to extend support to the demand.

“Roy personally and repeatedly discussed the demand with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma so that the long cherished dream of the people of Sohra, Laitkroh and Shella becomes a reality,” the forum said while adding they reiterate the commitment to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

The Forum also conveyed its deepest condolences to the family members of the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the members of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) have condoled the untimely demise of Roy and expressed deep shock and sadness over it.

‘‘The untimely death of Dr Donkupar Roy is a great loss to Meghalaya in particular and North East Region in general. The people of Meghalaya have lost a great leader and beloved human being. His demise will cause a vacuum and irreparable loss to region,” the members said in a condolence message to the family members on Tuesday.

The members also prayed for comfort and strength to the bereaved family members as well as for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Core Committee of Boulder Stone and Limestone Association and other Exporters Association have called for one-day trade bandh to pay respect to Late Donkupar Roy.

In a statement, the association has urged all the exporters/importers under Dawki to close down trade on Wednesday.