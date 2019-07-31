A miracle that did not happen!

SHILLONG: For late Donkupar Roy, every election that he fought resulted in a nail-biting contest, but he would always emerge victorious at the end.

However, he could not win the last battle he fought — this time for his life — succumbing to prolonged illness at a hospital in the national capital.

Roy’s close associate and former deputy chief minister Bindo Lanong on Tuesday said that considering Roy’s past experience of having endured difficult contests in all the elections since 1988, he thought that the latter would overcome the battle against illness.

“But that miracle did not take place. What to do? It is the will of the Almighty”, he said.

Lanong pointed out that all throughout his seven terms as an elected representative, he had to face tough fights — sometimes even trailing — but ultimately winning the seat, even if with a small margin.

Besides the electoral battles he fought and won, Roy was beset with a threat to his post as UDP party president in 2009 but he survived the difficult time, Lanong added.