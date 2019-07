NONGSTOIN: Two minor girls — Enjoymary Syiemiong (14) and her cousin Suphida Syiemiong (12) — lost their lives in the waters of the Mawsiar river at Urkali village in West Khasi Hills District.

Source informed that the two girls were playing near the river when the mishap occurred. The bodies were later retrieved and handed over to the family members after due legal procedures.