UDP youth wing seeks accommodation for Samuel

TURA: The Youth wing of the United Democratic Party from Garo Hills has demanded that the NPP led MDA government in the state accommodate its associated member and Independent MLA from Baghmara, Samuel M Sangma, with a position so that he can also contribute to the development of the state.

Samuel Sangma, who was holding the position of Chairman of Fish Farmers Development Agency was shifted out and in his place Fishery minister Comingone Ymbon given duel charge of the agency, last week.

“We are disappointed with the move to replace him (Samuel) because he is our associated member and this is a coalition government. We hope the government can accommodate him in another position so that he can also contribute to the governance of the state,” stated UDP Youth President from Garo Hills Anand M Marak in a statement.