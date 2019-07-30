Tura lad earns lone laurel, tops B.Sc Mathematics in state

TURA: A young and brilliant student from Tura has topped this year’s Bachelor of Science Mathematics final examination bagging the first position in the state, results declared last Thursday by the North Eastern Hill University reveal.

Twenty-two year old Anmol Kumar Lohar of Don Bosco College, Tura, secured the first position in the B.Sc Honours Mathematics exam bringing laurels to the region. St. Anthony’s College, Shillong secured the second and third position, followed by St. Edmund’s College in 4th position.

Out of the top ten positions in the state, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, walked away with six ranks, St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, with two positions and Kiang Nangbah Govt College of Jowai with one.

But it was Anmol Kumar Lohar of Don Bosco College, Tura, who made Garo Hills proud with his exceptional performance securing a total of 709 marks to carve a niche in the hall of fame.

The only son to his widow-mother, the Embee Rosebud student missed out from a place in the top twenty list of the SSLC examinations by just four marks in 2014. The toppers list would once again elude him during the finals of the HSSLC (Class 12) Science examinations when he missed the top 10 position from Don Bosco Higher Secondary College by another four marks.

This week’s results have changed all that. “I am elated and grateful to God, my mother, uncle and teachers for all the help I have received,” a jubiliant Anmol Lohar said.

He plans to join the Masters in Science (M.Sc) in NEHU and go on to do his Ph.D in mathematics.

“I want to appear the UGC JRF examination so that I can avail scholarship for my studies. My ambition in life is to teach and I wish to become a professor,” says Anmol who already has some teaching experience, in a matter-of-fact manner.

“During my final year in College, my former principal, Fr. Jogesh, suggested I give some support for the junior students so I use to give some lessons in mathematics to the Class 11 and 12 students. It was basically ideas, tips and ways to go about understanding and enjoying mathematics,” recalled Anmol as he advised the young minds that “the only way to learn maths is to do maths”.