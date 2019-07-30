Specialty Orthodox tea from Upper Assam garden sold at record Rs 50,000 a kg

GUWAHATI: Tea produced in Assam has created another landmark in the global tea auction market on Monday with a variety of specialty orthodox tea made in a tea estate in Dibrugarh district of Upper Assam fetching highest ever prices at an auction centre across the globe.

Country’s one of the premier auction centre, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has yet again created History as a line (2 kg) of Manohari Gold Tea was knocked down under Pan India Auction system at Rs. 50000 per kg. This is the highest price any tea variety has fetched in any auction centre all over the world.”

“The phenomenon price speaks that quality has no end and tea lovers are ready to pay any price for such innovative and boutique quality tea,” said Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association.

Bihani said that “This is a proud moment for Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. The Auction Centre is giving such a platform where specialty tea makes new records and more demands are seen across India. This will encourage other quality tea producers to make good quality specialty tea and send it to Guwahati Tea Auction Centre which is now a hub for specialty tea.”

The grade, which had a pre-sale valuation of Rs 40,000 per kg, was sold by Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd and bought by Saurabh Tea Traders Pvt Ltd during Sale Number 31.

In July 24 last year, Manohari Gold had fetched Rs 39,001 per kg which was broken by another specialty variety tea (Golden Needles) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Donyi Polo Tea Estate, which sold for Rs 40,000 per kg at GTAC the very next month.

Manohari Gold is an orthodox tea variety made with the finest tea clones. It is very delicate with golden-tipped leaves, rich in aroma and is regarded as the world’s finest tea. The leaves are plucked in the early hours of the morning to prevent the sun from altering its distinct aroma and flavour.