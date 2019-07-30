Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya Chief Secretary, P S Thangkhiew speaks during the meeting on 22nd National Conference on e-Governance at Main Secretariat on Tuesday. Photo: Sanjib Bhattacharjee.
Shillong to host 22nd e-governance conference

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will organise the 22nd National Conference on e-governance on August 8 and 9 in Shillong.
The conference provides a platform to disseminate knowledge on effective methods of designing and implementing sustainable e-governance initiatives to provide end-to-end digital services, exchange experiences in solving problems, mitigating risks, resolving issues and planning for success.

