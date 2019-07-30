‘Priyanka perfect choice as Cong chief’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would get all-round support if she is chosen to take over as Congress President.

He regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post.

“India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he told reporters here when asked to comment on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s statement that Priyanka would be a good choice as party chief.

“Priyanka would be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it would all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter,” said Amarinder.

The Chief Minister had earlier also advocated for a young leader to take charge of the party at this critical juncture.

With the majority of India’s population now comprising of youth, only a youth leader could connect with the people and reflect their aspirations, he had said. (IANS)