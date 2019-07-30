Principles kept Roy away from Cong in 2018: Mukul

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Monday said the exceptional quality of late Donkupar Roy was that he stuck to his commitment and principles which ultimately ensured stability of the government.

Mukul was speaking to reporters after the condolence meeting of the CLP held at the official residence of the former.

When asked why the Congress could not succeed in persuading Roy to form the government soon after the 2018 polls, Mukul said, “After anything is agreed upon, he would remain loyal and firm on his commitment. I personally knew this and this was his unique approach while dealing with coalition politics and others can emulate this rare quality”.

Roy supported NPP which resulted in the formation of MDA government though the Congress leaders had approached him.

As a regional party leader, he continued to remain focused to strengthen the regional parties, Mukul said.

The former chief minister added that the late leader also ensured stability in coalition politics.