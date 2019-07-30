Meghalaya cabinet condoles demise of Donkupar Roy

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Donkupar Roy who passed away at a private Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.

Talking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the Cabinet during its emergent meeting expressed deep condolence over the demise of the great leader.

“We have decided to send a condolence message to the bereaved family in the form of a resolution,” Tynsong said.

All the Ministers and officers who were present in the meeting also observed a 2-minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul.

Tynsong also informed that the state funeral of Dr Roy will be held from 12 noon till 1.30 pm at Mawpun stadium in Sohra after which the remains of the great leader will be taken to Shella.

Earlier, in the morning, there will be Church service at the residence of Roy in Sohra.