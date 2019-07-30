MDA renews unity pledge in absence of mentor

SHILLONG: Despite the vacuum created following the death of UDP leader late Donkupar Roy, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has renewed its pledge of unity and commitment to serve the people.

After the MDA condolence meeting on Monday, the leaders reiterated that coalition will continue till the end of term as per the wish of the UDP president.

Addressing reporters on Monday, UDP leader Bindo Lanong said regional parties are committed to ensure unity.

“Trans-regionalism should continue as per the wish of late president of the UDP and Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly”, Lanong said.

Lanong said, “At the meeting, we also reiterated that in this unexpected loss of a leader of UDP, a partner in the MDA, we will go ahead with his wish and commitment that regional government or regionalism or trans-regionalism should continue with more strength and dedication.”

The MDA consists of NPP, Regional Democratic Alliance (UDP and HSPDP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) among others.

RDA remembers architect

The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and UDP has credited late Donkupar Roy as a stalwart who achieved in bringing the two parties together.

UDP MLA and Cabinet Minister, Metbah Lyngdoh said, “As the chairman of RDA, he (Roy) aimed to unite the regional forces together.”

Similarly, HSPDP general secretary and MLA from Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said the creation of RDA was to boost the regional forces in the state and added that the RDA is still intact.