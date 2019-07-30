Market committee, nokmas sensitized on waste management

TURA: In compliance of the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the members of Market Committee from Rongram Market and Nokmas of the surrounding areas near Ganol River were sensitised on Solid Waste Management and maintenance of the water sources of the region at Horti Hub, Rongram on Tuesday.

Speaking at the sensitization workshop, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that sensitization was necessary as per the guidelines of the NGT and also with regard to the official complaint received from Ganol Hydel Project, MePGCL where the rain water had carried all the waste material from Rongram Market and deposited in the dam being constructed downstream. He also mentioned that the NGT had directed to supervise solid waste management of Weekly markets and cleaning of rivers and streams across Garo Hills region.

Meanwhile, in view of the main source of water to Tura town passing through Rongram Market area and thereby posing a threat to the health of the people as shop owners and others residing near the river dump all waste materials into the river, the Deputy Commissioner felt the need to start sensitisation and cleaning from there. He informed that maintaining cleanliness is not only the responsibility of the concerned authority but the responsibility of all citizens to keep our environment fit for our future generations and urged everyone including the Nokmas of the area to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness of our region and carry on with plantation drive along the water bodies in the region.

Secretary, GHADC, Tura Rikse R Marak also highlighted the importance of waste management and said that with the increase of population the amount of waste generated also increases. Therefore, she urged everyone to lend a helping hand adding that contribution whether big or small is necessary to achieve success in any project implemented for the benefit of the people.

Block Development Officer, Rongram C & RD Block, S Ch Momin spoke about the necessity of waste management, segregation and composting since we are accountable for generation of waste in our own surrounding and also learn to dispose them off properly. She also mentioned that some traders in Rongram Market are selling chemicals to destroy grass and weeds which is very harmful and is carried away to the nearby streams and pollute the water which is vulnerable to the people.

Executive Engineer, Ganol Hydel Project (GHP), MePGCL Robson Ch Marak informed that continuous throwing of garbage into the streams along the Ganol river is posing a threat to the ongoing construction of Ganol Hydel Project which is being constructed downstream to generate electricity. Moreover, the tunnel made for the purpose may be damaged and these waste products especially plastics and smaller particles may also block the movement of the turbine and damage it further and disrupt the generation of power in future, he said. Therefore, he urged those staying near the Ganol river especially those running the Rongram weekly market to look into this and prevent people from throwing garbage in to the water.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner along with other dignitaries also inspected the market area of Rongram Bazaar and instructed the Bazar Committee Members to maintain proper segregation of waste and also to maintain cleanliness in the market area and directed the shop owners not to throw waste directly into the river flowing nearby.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division and District Mission Coordinator, District Swachh Bharat Mission, Tura Ram Krishna Chiturri, Block Development Officer, Rongram C & RD Block, S Ch Momin, and District Horticulture Officer, Tura Meril Sangma. A presentation on Zero Waste Management was also shown to the participants highlighting systematic waste collection, segregation and disposal.During the workshop, Two minute silence was also observed in order to pay respect to Dr Donkupar Roy, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, who passes away last Sunday in Delhi.