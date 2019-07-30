LS Speaker Om Birla condoles death

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Donkupar Roy.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Donkupar Roy, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. A seasoned leader of the masses and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, he led his State on the path of development and worked for the welfare of its people,” Birla said in a statement.

“I convey my heart-felt condolence to the members of the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace,” he said. (UNI)