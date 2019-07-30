Fresh notice served in Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on Monday pasted notices on the houses of the residents of Harijan Colony.

The notice is part of inventory survey following the directive of the High Level Committee set up by the government to find ways to relocate Harijan Colony residents.

The Board has asked the residents to submit their forms before August 30.

The notice issued by the SMB on Monday said it is in the interest of the residents to cooperate with the Board and furnish the details.

The SMB also said that the information to be furnished by the occupants will be used for taking administrative decisions including examination of legal claim of the residents, if any.