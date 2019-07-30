Forum condoles Speaker’s death

TURA: The members of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) have condoled the untimely demise of Meghalaya Speaker and former Chief Minister Dr Donkupar Roy and expressed deep shock and sadness over it.

“The untimely death of Dr Donkupar Roy is a great loss to Meghalaya in particular and North East Region in general. The people of Meghalaya have lost a great leader and beloved human being. His demise will cause a vacuum and irreparable loss to region,” the members said in a condolence message to the family members on Tuesday.

The members also prayed for comfort and strength to the bereaved family members as well as for eternal peace of the departed soul.