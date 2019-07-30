Delay in shifting of poles, pipelines obstruct work on Tura-Dalu Road

TURA: The delay in shifting of electric poles, pipelines and other utilities by the MePDCL and the PHE departments is obstructing the smooth functioning of work on the Tura-Dalu Road on NH-62 leading to delay in its completion, a youth body from the region has alleged.

The All A’chik Youth federation (AAYF), Gambegre Regional Unit on Tuesday said that during their visit to the site of the ongoing road construction, it was informed by the constructing agency (Contractor) that the delay was due to the failure of the two departments to complete their respective works to make way for the road construction.

In separate letters to the Executive Engineer of both the MePDCL and the PHE in Tura on Tuesday, the federation urged the officials to take steps to ensure that all necessary works under their respective departments are completed in time to ensure the early completion of the under-construction road.

“The delay in completion of the road is causing immense hardships to the general public in terms of transportation through the route. Both the MePDCL and the PHE departments must engage maximum manpower for shifting and dismantling works so that the completion of the road is not delayed,” Cheman Ch Marak, the President of the federation said.