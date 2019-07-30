Cricket trials

SHILLONG: Shillong Cricket Association will be conducting an open trial for different age categories men and women players at Polo grounds. Players are requested to report at the ground by 8:30 am for registration and verification along with their age proof and Meghalaya domicile certificate in original and their own kits. Men U-19 trial will be held on August 1 (Thursday); Men senior trial will be held on August 2 (Friday) and Women all category trial will be held on August 3 (saturday).