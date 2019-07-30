Court convicts 3 in Shweta Agarwal murder case

GUWAHATI: The fast track court here on Tuesday, convicted three accused in the Shweta Agarwal murder case that hogged headline in December 2017.

The court has convicted prime accused Govind Singhal, his mother Kamla Devi Singhal and his sister Bhawani Singhal. The quantum of punishment in the case will be pronounced by the court on Wednesday, July 31.

The crime took place in December 2017. During the course of Govind Singhal confessed to have committed the murder and gave accounts to the police on the pre and post-murder circumstances and how he later tried to cover up the murder by putting the body into a gunny bag and then burning it inside the bathroom in his residence at Bharalumukh in the city.

Shweta who was a brilliant student, was working in the same Chartered Accountants firm with Govind Singhal at Ulubari area in the city. Shweta had gone to Govind’s residence straight from her college on the fateful day.