BJP aims to enroll over 2 lakh in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The BJP has targeted to enroll over 2 lakh members during the ongoing membership drive in the state.

Addressing a Press conference here on Tuesday, party’s state vice president and the convener of the enrolment drive committee Ernst Mawrie said that so far, they had enrolled around 40000 people in East Khasi Hills followed by 30000 people in Garo Hills and around 4000 people in Jaintia Hills

In addition, around 20000 people have enrolled themselves through the online portal, adding that the party at the moment have around 43000 members in Meghalaya and their idea is to add 20 percent more members to the party’s base in Meghalaya.

According to Mawrie, the party plans to enroll around 1000 members in each mandal of Garo Hills while they plan to add around 3000 members from each mandal in Shillong.

Claiming that the response of people has been forthcoming a far as joining the party, he added that the people were joining the party as they were aware of different Government schemes. He made it clear that anybody could join the party even as he added that the idea behind the enrolment was to strengthen the party’s base in the state

The enrolment drive which was launched on July 6, would continue till August 11