Assembly notifies vacancy in Shella seat

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Monday notified the vacancy in Shella following the death of sitting MLA Donkupar Roy on Sunday.

He will be laid to rest in Shella on Wednesday.

The office and staff of the Assembly also condoled the death of Roy during a meeting held on Monday.

They said the Assembly Secretariat has lost a visionary leader.

The Meghalaya Forum of former MLAs also recalled the contribution of the late leader.