Assam flood situation turns for better

GUWAHATI: Flood situation has improved in Assam with water levels in all districts are receding in last 24 hours.

As onTuesday, 864 villages in 29 revenue circles of 13 districts – Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar -arehaving flood waters affecting a population of 7,92, 583.

Presently, 417numbers of relief camps are operational in the districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts with 30,925inmates and 68 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Barpeta and Kamrup.

Water level of Rivers at Danger Level: Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri; Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat) and Kushiara at Karimganj (Karimganj).