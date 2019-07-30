Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Added condition for release of declared foreigners from detention centres
GUWAHATI: The Political (B) Department of Government of Assam through a notification dated July 29 has added some provisions for conditional release of declared foreigners from Detention Centres.
Accordingly, the Home and Political Department of Assam Government may release declared foreigners who have completed more than three years in Detention Centres on the following conditions:
- Execution of bond with two sureties of Rs one lakh each of Indian citizens.
- He or she specifies verifiable address of stay after release.
- Biometric of his/her iris (if possible) and all ten finger prints and photos shall be captured and stored in a secured database before release from the Detention CEntres. He or she shall report once every week to the police station specified by the Home and Political Department.
- He or she shall notify any change of his or her address to the specified police station on the same day.
- A quarterly report to be submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border) to the Home and Political Department regarding appearance of such released declared foreigners to the concerned police station. In case of violation of condition, the Declared Foreign Nationals will be apprehended and detained in the Detention Centre.