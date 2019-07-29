Youth goes missing

NONGPOH: One youth from Umsaw Nongkharai village in Ri Bhoi district has reportedly gone missing since July 15 and has remained untraced till now. He is identified as Romeo Ronghang (19).

His mother while talking to media persons at Nongpoh on Monday informed that on July 15, she had asked her son to wash the vehicle bearing registration ML10B 8355 and he obliged and from that time, he didn’t return home till now.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged at Umsning Police Outpost and the investigation was on. Further the family members also urged the people who may has any knowledge on the whereabouts of Romeo to contact them or inform the police.