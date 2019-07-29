USTM family pays tribute to Dr Donkupar Roy

GUWAHATI: Thousands of USTM students and staff along with Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque paid tribute to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Dr Donkupar Roy as his mortal remains brought by an Indigo aircraft from New Delhi to LGBI Airport on Monday morning, where Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and many others were also present.

USTM students formed human chain on both sides of the GS Road to show respect and offer tribute to this great personality as the vehicle carrying his body moved towards Shillong.

At USTM campus, the Vice Chancellor, Students, faculty and rest of the staff assembled for a condolence meet at 12 noon and offered floral tribute to Dr Donkupar Roy, Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and Former Chief Minister. Classes were cancelled after the condolence meet as a mark of respect to the leader who was the key person behind the birth of USTM.

Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of USTM expressed his sadness on the demise of Dr Roy stating that the guidance and support provided by this great leader of Meghalaya during the establishment of USTM had been tremendous.

“It was during his Chief Ministership in 2008 that the USTM Act was passed by the Meghalaya Assembly. Since then, Donkupar Roy sir has been a constant guiding force, inspiration and support in all the major efforts of USTM, he always remained like a member of the USTM family.” Hoque said adding USTM has lost a guardian who had dedicated his life for the service of the people helping to transform many lives. His contribution will remain unforgettable to USTM community.