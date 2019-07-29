Tripura PCC panel to monitor rural poll counting

GUWAHATI: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has set up a high-powered committee to monitor counting of votes polled in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

In a notification issued on Monday, Tripura PCC president Pradyot Kishore Debbarma stated that a high-powered committee comprising senior vice-president, Pijush Biswas along with Laxmi Nag, Tapas Dey and Harekrishna Bhowmik has been appointed to monitor the panchayat election counting on Wednesday.

The [panel members have been asked to take all necessary steps deemed fit by them in this regard.

Besides, Gopal Roy, former PCC president and ex-Congress Legislature Party leader, has consented to advise the committee to ensure smooth counting on July 31, 2019, the notification said.

The three-tier panchayat elections were held last Saturday in only 15 per cent of the total seats as about 85 per cent seats were won unopposed by the ruling BJP.

There are 6,111 gram panchayat seats, 419 panchayat samiti seats and 116 zilla parishad seats in Tripura.