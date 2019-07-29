Tigers in India rises to 2967; PM calls it historic achievement

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Global Tiger Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation – 2018, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The count of tigers in India, has risen to 2967, in 2018, according to this survey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister described this as a historic achievement for India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment towards protecting the tiger, according to a PIB communique. The Prime Minister called for even greater efforts, towards tiger conservation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the speed and dedication with which various stakeholders worked to achieve this. He described it as one of the finest examples of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’. “Once the people of India decide to do something, there is no force that can prevent them from getting the desired results,” he declared.

The Prime Minister said that with almost 3000 tigers, India was today among the biggest and most secure habitat.

The PM asserted that the way ahead is “collectiveness” instead of “selectiveness.” He said that a broad-based and holistic look was essential for environmental conservation. He said, it was possible to strike a healthy balance between development and environment. “In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation,” he added.

“India will build more homes for our citizens and that the same time create quality habitat for animals. India will have a vibrant marine economy and a healthier marine ecology. This balance is what will contribute to a strong and inclusive India,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He expressed confidence that India will prosper both economically and environmentally; India will build more roads and India will have cleaner rivers; India will have better train connectivity and also greater tree coverage.

He said that in the last five years, while work has proceeded at a fast pace for next-generation infrastructure, the forest cover in the country has also grown. There has also been an increase in the “protected areas.” In 2014, there were 692 protected areas, which increased to more than 860 in 2019. The “Community Reserves” have also grown from 43, in 2014, to more than 100 now.