Shuttlers’ body elects new members

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Badminton Association (WGHDBA) has elected new office bearers to fill up the vacant posts left behind by outgoing members.The association elected Sujeet P Marak as President, Bomverce Ch Marak, Darlowe Kid R Marak and Arup Nag as vice presidents, Rikrak Ch Momin as General Secretary, Bandi W Momin, Andyberth G Sangma and Chongtham Vikas as joint secretaries, Larry G Momin as Organizing Secretary, Cassius D Shira as Assistant Secretary and F B Lyngdoh as Publicity Secretary besides six other executive members.

