Shillong duo held with ‘ganja’ at Guwahati rly station

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two persons from Shillong at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday morning and seized about 45kg of suspected ganja from their possession.

GRP sources said the checking staff apprehended Wabor Kharpuri Synrem, 28, and Darisha Synrem, 32 from coach number H/1 of the new Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express (12423), stationed at platform number one at the railway station here, around 7am.

The suspected ganja worth about Rs 5lakh has been seized from their possession in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case was registered against the duo under NDPS Act.

Both are reported to be siblings and residents of Lummawbah under Jhalupara police station in Shillong.

According to official sources, the duo had come from Meghalaya by taxi and had boarded the Rajdhani Express at the railway station on Monday morning en route to New Delhi. Attachments area

