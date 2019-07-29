NPP, GHADC condole Meghalaya Speaker’s death

TURA: The NPP in West Garo Hills on Monday expressed deep shock and grief over the untimely demise of Meghalaya Speaker and UDP Chief, Dr Donkupar Roy.

The party held an emergent meeting at its nodal office in Tura and offered its deepest condolences to Rosemilian Synrem, the wife of the Late leader and other family members.

“We join the bereaved family with our deepest grief and sorrow in this darkest hour. May the Almighty God grant you strength and comfort in your time of grief,” it said in a message to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) led by CEM Dipul R Marak along with all the members and MDCs have also condoled the death of the late leader.

“Late Dr Roy was not only a successful politician but an able Statesman. He was a leader with vision and worked for the welfare and progress of the State as a whole. His premature death is an irreplaceable loss to the people of Meghalaya. We pray that Almighty God shower his blessings upon the family members and give them strength during this time of grief” the condolence message read.As a mark of respect to the departed soul, a two minutes silence was observed in a condolence meeting held on Monday following which, a half day holiday was also declared for the employees.