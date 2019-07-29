NH-62 under partial shutdown for repair of bridges

TURA: The South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner has informed that NH-62 has been put under partial shut down for 20 days with effect from July 27 to August 15 to carry out repairs on dilapidated bridges along the route.

According to a notification issued with regard to the matter, the shutdown will be from 4 am to 11 am daily to ensure the smooth completion of the works.

“Bridges along the route which are damaged and still needs more time to be repaired will be urgently re-constructed to Bailey Bridges, steel decking bridges and in some cases to new SPT bridges. Therefore, the general public is requested to cooperate and maintain the hours of closure,” the notification added.

