NGO launches initiative for NE livestock farmers

GUWAHATI: City-based NGO, Satej Axom has set up a service centre here as part of an initiative to support livestock farmers across the Northeast.

The livestock service centre (poxupalok sewa kendra), set up on its Ulubari office premises on Saturday, will serve as a single window system for any information and support required by livestock farmers in the region.

“This service centre will address the problems of livestock farmers including supply of animal feed and supplements at reasonable prices. Currently, we are also setting up veterinary camps to assist the livestock farmers in the flood-hit areas of Assam,” Satej Axom’s president, Bandip Dutta told The Shillong Times here on Monday.

Registered four years back, the NGO has a core team of 14 members and over 2,500 farmers across Assam.

Backed up by a team of experts in the field of agriculture and organic farming, the NGO has been offering technical expertise and marketing linkages to farmers and entrepreneurs across the state.

As of now, the livestock service centre has been established with funds mobilised by members of the NGO. “However, we will require financial support from government and non-government organizations in future as we look to upscale the initiative,” Dutta said.

Apart from the city, the NGO will open such service centres across Assam and Northeast in the coming months.

“The network is being strengthened in Assam right now and we intend to cover Nalbari, Barpeta, Kamrup, Morigaon, Jorhat, Majuli, Tinisukia and Dibrugarh districts. We also have a plan to expand to areas near the Meghalaya border where there are a lot of livestock farmers,” he said.