New Syiem of Hima Nongspung

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday appointed Tiewborlang Syiemlieh as the acting Syiem of Hima Nongspung following the suspension of Syiem of Hima Nongspung, Patrick Syiemiong

The KHADC removed Syiemiong following allegations of his involvement in issuing the no objection certificate (NOC) to Assam government for construction of a road in New Balakhowa.

Secretary of Hima Nongspung Michael Warjri was also alleged to be involved in issuing the NOC.

Earlier on Saturday, Syiemlieh convened a meeting of the sordars and elders to discuss about rolling out the administration of the Hima.